Gary Frank Akins
LONGVIEW — Gary Frank Akins, 64, of Longview passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by family.
Gary was born July 14, 1956, in Longview, Texas, to Lucy and Hubert Akins. He attended Longview schools where he was a high school standout on the Lobo football field. Gary’s picture often graced the front of the Longview News sports page where he was known as “Hawk” because of his keen ability to seek out any offensive player with a jarring tackle.
Jumping into the work force at an early age, Gary worked in the family business, Holloway Furniture, for almost 50 years. If you ever stopped by the store you could find Gary working on advertising, taking care of one of his loyal customers, or holding court telling one of his (long) stories.
Always a sportsman, Gary developed a love of golf and was instrumental in organizing the first American Cancer Society Golf Tournament in the early 90’s, serving as chairman for several years. He was a member of the Brady Hunting Club for many years, and one of his greatest joys was the annual hunting trip he took with his family over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Akins.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kim, his children, Brad Akins, Brent Akins and wife, Ashley, Allison White and husband, Landon, Courtney Ramsey and husband, Allen, and Gary’s precious grandchildren, Tenley, Ace and Arey Akins. Gary is also survived by his father, Hubert Akins, and wife, Jane, his sister, Celia Elkins, and husband, David, and Gary’s niece, Lindsay Elkins Crenshaw.
The Akins Family gratefully acknowledges Dr. Larry Frase for his time, compassion, commitment and loving care.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3123 W. Marshall Avenue, Longview, Texas 75604, or to a charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'See ya later': 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson
- Longview energy services company lays off 118 employees
- Longview man arrested on murder charge in Saturday shooting death
- Longview police investigate shooting death
- Six arrested in operation targeting organized crime in Gregg County
- Longview man gets 40 years in prison for assaulting woman with deadly weapon
- Difficulty in finding new employees challenges Longview businesses
- Marion County man arrested in Lake O' the Pines area shooting
- One Sheep Coffee & Tea to mark grand opening with outdoor event
- One man in custody after fatal shooting in Marshall
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.