Gary L. Freeman
MINEOLA — Gary L. Freeman of Mineola, formerly of Paris and Longview, TX, and Lindsay, OK, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021 in Tyler, TX.
He is survived by his wife Candice, son Brad (Sharon) Freeman, daughter Christy Cravey (Neal) and grandson Gregory Cravey of Longview, sister-n-law Soon Ja of Paris, brothers Jerry (Laquetta) of Batesville, MS and Nick (Kim) of Phoenix, AZ and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents J. B. and Minnie Freeman, and brothers Cayron and Larry.
Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Ministry Center in Mineola, Pastor Paul Thomasson officiating.
Donations to Hospice of East Texas, Tyler may be made in his memory.
