Gary Lee Nelson
SHREVEPORT — Gary Lee Nelson, 82, of Shreveport, Louisiana, formerly of Lake Cherokee-Longview, Texas passed away on Wednesday May 3, 2023 in Shreveport, Louisiana
Gary was born on September 1, 1940 in Portland, Oregon to Ralph F. Nelson and Anna Bishop Nelson. He attended Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado where he and his brother were stars on the sports teams. Gary played basketball and served as captain of the football team. He later went on to attend LeTourneau University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Afterwards he earned his Professional Engineer Certification. He also obtained a Bachelor of Science in Tropical Meteorology from The University of Utah-Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gary served in the United States Air Force and had assignments in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tucson, Arizona, Da Nang and Bien Hoa, Vietnam. During his service he earned the rank of Captain. After his honorable discharge, he pursued a career as an Electrical Design Engineer. Gary worked 62 years for LeTourneau Inc, now known as Komatsu Mining Corp. His affiliated organizations include the National Society of Professional Engineers, First Baptist Church of Longview, Woodland Hills Baptist Church of Longview, and Danny and Peggy Thornton Missions of Longview, Texas.
Gary married Doris Gattis and they were happily married for 56 years. Gary was a lifetime devoted Christian who served and loved God and he led by example. He loved and guided his family every day of his life. He worked consistently and earnestly with his engineering associates; even continuing his work and input while hospitalized via his cellphone. Gary loved the outdoors. He kept an immaculate yard and was known as “The Grass Whisperer”. He and his brother shared a passion for Corvettes and they attended many car shows together. Gary and his son shared a passion for Racquetball. Gary had climbed several 14,000 foot mountains in Colorado and he always loved a challenging hike. He played full court basketball with his work associates until his 70’s. Gary remained an avid participant of physical fitness, up to his passing.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Ralph F. Nelson and Anna Bishop Nelson; sister Marie Patterson and brother Billy Nelson.
Gary is survived by his wife Doris I. Nelson; son Dr. Jason D. Nelson and his wife Dr. Lillian A. Nelson of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren Sebastian J. Nelson and Mikaela M. Nelson of Shreveport, LA. Both were beloved by their Papa.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the excellent group of nurses and doctors of Willis-Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, Louisiana who attended him and provided special care. A special thank you to family members and friends. Sister-in-law Carolyn Nelson and Princess B. Gattis; Niece Monica Elms and her husband Wendell; cousin Myrtle McKercher; lifetime associates of Komatsu; Longtime friends from First Baptist Church in Longview, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, and LeTourneau University. He is and will continue to be greatly missed.
Memorial services are pending at this time and updates may be found on the Lakeview Funeral Home website: www.lakeviewfh.com
