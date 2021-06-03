Gary Lynn Watson
GLADEWATER — Gary Lynn Watson passed peacefully to his eternal home with his wife, and daughter by his side. Mr. Watson was born on Aug. 24, 1944, in Longview Texas to VJ & Sybil Watson. He graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1962. Gary married & Delores Orms in 1963. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage in September.
While Gary began his professional career at USI, he later transitioned into the Oil and Gas Industry where he was employed by Sohio Pipeline and BP Oil. After several decades in the Oil and Gas Industry; Gary and Delores decided to put their Faith in the Lord and establish their own business. In 1996 TICO, Technical Installation Co. was formed. Gary’s work ethic combined with his passion for perfection resulted in exponential growth of the company. Gary always gave credit to Jesus Christ for the blessings in his life.
Gary’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved family vacations as well as long weekends spent fishing. He loved spending time on the lake, just as his parents did. Gary and Delores enjoyed their lake house and made many happy memories there. In addition, Gary was a car enthusiast, owning several muscle cars and a couple of race cars over the years. His favorites were his classic 68 Camaro’s, he referred to as, “The Twins”.
Throughout his life, Gary was a father figure to many and a strong pillar in the community. He lived his life by sharing his blessings with others and helping those in need.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Orms-Watson. Children: Curtis Watson, Daughter: Angel Watson-Kuite & husband-David of Prosper, TX.
Grandchildren: Arron Watson & wife-Haley, Eric Watson & wife-Christa, Hailey Watson-Norman & Husband-Gabe, Josh Watson, Faith Evans, (& Kayla O’Connor), Hayli Kuite, and Carter Evans. Great-Grandchildren: Uriah & Hudson Watson, Gracelynn & Easton Norman, & expected great grand-daughter Raegan Watson. Sister: Patsy Watson-Green & Husband- Coy. Brother-in-laws: Lewis Orms & Wife- Janet, Jackie Orms & Wife-Lavois, Tommy Orms & Wife-Rhonda. Many special Cousins, Nieces & Nephews, dear friends & loved ones. Visitation will be on Friday, June 4th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Welch Funeral Home located at 4619 Judson Rd. Longview, TX. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Welch Funeral Home located at 4619 Judson Rd. Longview, TX. Interment to Follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Longview, TX.
Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Welch Funeral Home Livestream Page on Facebook. You can also use the link provided. Https.//www.facebook.com/welch livestream/?to=as
