Gary Lynn Watson
GLADEWATER — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Gary Lynn Watson, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 5th, 2021 in The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, June 4th, 2021 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Gary was born on August 24, 1944 in Longview, Texas and died on May 28, 2021 in Gladewater, Texas. He is survived by his wife Dolores Ann Watson.
Online condolences and the full obituary may be viewed at CammackFamily.com

