He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Pollan, a daughter Dr. Staci Martin and husband Keenan of Longview, a son Scott Pollan and wife Kelly of Daingerfield, and three grandchildren Jud, Sam, and Tessa Pollan, all of Daingerfield.
Gary was a 1958 graduate of Daingerfield High School and was still an avid Tiger fan, holding season tickers for more than fifty years. He had degrees in engineering from Kilgore College and Lamar University. His master’s degree in mechanical engineering was earned at Louisiana Tech University on a defense department fellowship where he did original research on cryogenics.
He worked in the space program at NASA and General Dynamics. He also worked at LeTourneau, Red River Army Depot, Thiokol, and Lone Star Steel. He was a registered professional engineer for over 50 years and served as a consultant for several companies before his retirement.
Gary was active in his community, working with others to build the Dixie Youth Baseball Complex in Daingerfield. He coached numerous baseball and softball teams and was well-known for his homeruns in softball. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to spend time in the woods on his land in his beloved Pollan’s Mill. This land was in his family for over 100 years and was so precious to him.
Gary was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at South Union Baptist Church. He loved to study the Bible and was a big believer in missions. Gary and Judy enjoyed attending all kinds of sporting events together.
Gary Pollan was an honorable man and was known for his integrity, sense of humor, and quick wit.
He was devoted to his family and loved spending his time with them. After spending three months at Baylor Hospital in Dallas receiving cancer treatments, he wanted to come home. His family lovingly cared for him at home until his death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Education Foundation or the missions fund at South Union Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at South Union Baptist Church in Daingerfield on Wednesday at 2pm followed by a brief graveside service at Clark Cemetery in Daingerfield. There will be no formal visitation.
The family asks that everyone wear their mask and social distance.
