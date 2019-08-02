spotlight
Gary R. Lawson
Mr. Gary Robert Lawson, age 75, of Diana, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at a Longview hospital. He was born in Santa Monica, California on April 22, 1944 to the late Robert J. Lawson and Clara Belle Sandy Lawson. Gary served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He formerly managed Teletouch, and later owned and operated MobileCom in Longview. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and son-in-law. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Catherine Lawson of Diana, three children, one sister, eleven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home of Diana; Pastor Terry Briggs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service; interment will follow at Mattox Cemetery in Upshur County.
