Gary Wayne Turner
LONGVIEW — Services for Gary Wayne Turner, 67, of Longview were held at 1pm for the viewing with the service at 2pm Saturday, February 4th 2023 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. Burial will follow directly after at Memory Park in Longview. Mr. Turner died at his home Monday morning, January 30, 2023.
He was born October 29, 1955 in Longview, TX to Stanley and Bessie Turner. Gary graduated from Longview High School in 1974 and attended Kilgore College studying Police Science/Criminal Justice graduating with the Class of 1976. He spent several years as a deputy sheriff for the Longview Police Department and went on to work as a Process Operator at Texas Eastman from 1982-2007. He enjoyed anything sports car and Nascar related and had a love for restoring and collecting antiques. He loved being “Papaw” to his granddaughter and was a loving son, brother, uncle, dad and grand dad to his family. He will be missed by many.
Gary is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Turner of Longview, TX and his mother Bessie Turner of Longview, TX. He is survived by his sisters Wanda Bullock and Brenda Loe Gowan; his brother Larry Turner; his daughters Staci Turner and Holli Radcliff; grandchildren Wren and Oliver Radcliff and many nieces and nephews.
