Gaylon married his wife of 37 years, Margie Cabbiness, on February 5,1953. Gaylon also served in the Naval Reserves and was employed by Delta Airlines and Mid Valley Pipeline before starting Snider Vending in 1959. After building Snider Vending to a successful business and selling to Coca-Cola in the early 1970s, he started Gaylon Snider Insurance Agency in Longview, Texas. He grew his business on trust and lasting relationships that evolved into one of the largest independent agencies in East Texas.
Gaylon loved to spend time with family and friends. Volunteering at Longview Regional Hospital was one of his passions. He also enjoyed fishing when time permitted. Gaylon was a sweet, gentle, god-loving father who never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Margie Snider in 1991. He then married Jimmie Dunagan and she preceded Gaylon in death in 2015. He is survived by five children: Debbie Snider Horridge and husband Ralph, Pamela Snider Meacham and husband Bob, Terri Snider Padinha and husband Rick, Gaylynne Snider Thomas and husband Garry, and Jason Snider and wife Heather. He is also preceded in death by his sister Hilda Snider Morgan and husband Regan and survived by his brother Glen Snider and wife Linda.
He is survived by 13 grandchildren who are: Gaylon Brooks Horridge and wife Paty, Haley Crunk and husband Scott, Jenny Wakulat, Andrea Meacham Schultz and husband Marcus, Jeff Powdrill, Brent Powdrill and wife Elizabeth, Hillary Powdrill, Jessica Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Hudson Snider, Cheryl Padinha Brady and husband John, Carrie Padinha Neto and husband Chris, and Eric Padinha. He is also survived by 12 great grandchidren.
He is survived by five step children who are: Gary Davis and Stacy Pittman, Janet Davis Riley and husband Rodney, Dena Davis Shaw and husband David, Phil Lee and wife Susie, and Ellen Lee Razzano and husband Richard. He is also survived by twelve step grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren
Visitation will be held Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held June 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel located at 1617 Judson Rd in Longview, Texas. For those unable to attend the service, a live-stream will be can be found at www.raderfh.com/obituaries/gaylon-snider/.
In lieu of flowers , the Family requests that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org); Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org); or the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) in Gaylon’s name.
