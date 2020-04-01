On March 28, 2020 retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Gene Brown of Longview, Texas died from complications of Alzheimer’s. He was the very definition of an “American hero.” Despite great challenges throughout his life he made the best of every situation. He was a master mechanic; a self-taught house builder; he once owned a chain saw/repair shop in Hughes Springs, Texas, and he one of the first in Texas to design and build an underground house (also in Hughes Springs).
Gene is survived by his wife, retired Hughes Springs and Ore City High School teacher Lou Ellen Brown; daughter, Lisa Brown of Longview, and Ann-Marie Murrell, formerly from California but now in Texas; daughter Susan, from another marriage; two grandsons, Jason Paul Robbins and his wife, Mimi Page Robbins, also from California but now living in Longview, and Zachary Zanardi of Dallas; older brother Bill and his wife Carolyn Brown; younger brother Randy and wife Angie; and sister Denise and her husband David Williams. (Two other important people in Gene’s life were his stepfather, Haehl Kuhn, and his paternal stepmother, Ruby Brown. Gene Brown was enormously loved and respected by his family, community, and everyone who ever met him.
