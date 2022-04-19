Gene Edward Ransom, Sr.
HALLSVILLE — Gene, affectionately known as “Dady” was born and raised in Hallsville, Texas. He was valedictorian at Galilee High School in 1958 and attended Prairie View A&M University before heading west to Los Angeles, California. He made his final home and heavenly transition from Nampa, Idaho.
Gene is survived by siblings Freddie Ransom, Paul Ransom and Evelyn Ransom, all of Dallas, Texas; his children Sean Ransom and Gene Ransom, Jr. both of Los Angeles, California, Amelia Ransom of Seattle Washington and Brad Ransom of Portland, Oregon. He also leaves four granddaughters and three great-granddaughters to celebrate his life.
A private celebration will be held next month.
