Gene Lee Ogle

Gene was born in Harris, Missouri on December 31, 1934 to Gulley and Grace Ogle. He married the love of his life Helen Ray on November, 8 1960 and had three girls, Pamela, Angela and Kimberly. In 1953, he joined the Army and bravely served our country overseas for four years in Germany. In 1963, Gene and his family settled down in Hallsville, where he owned his truck stop business for years. His passion was yard-work by mowing the yard, planting trees, and keeping his pool top notch clean. He loved spending his time supporting his family at all of their sporting events and activities. Gene was known for his funny personality and outstanding work ethic and he will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; twin sister, Joanne Frenell of Barstow, IL; daughters, Pam (Jeff) Walker of Fritch, Angela (Mark) Hendrix of Jacksonville, Kim (Ron) Gideon of Hallsville; seven grandkids, April Forseth of McGregor, Krystal Jones of Tatum, Taylor (Josh) Hyde of Bullard, Shelby and (Kevin) Dawson of Hallsville, Dylan (Maria) Walker of Borger, Bailey and (Dylan) Benge of Hallsville, Ronnie (Mikayla) Gideon of Comanche; and ten beloved great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
A celebration of life will be held in his memory at First Baptist Church Hallsville on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020 at 4:00pm with Military Honors. Please join us to honor his life, the amazing man that he was, and the legacy he left behind.
The family requests that flowers be sent to 400 S. Green St., Hallsville, TX, 75650.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.