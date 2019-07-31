spotlight
Gene Myron Smith
Gene Myron Smith
Gene M. Smith was born on November 15, 1937 to L. Paul Smith and Inagene Owens Smith in Mineola, Texas. Gene lived for many years in Hallsville,Texas but later in life moved to and lived in Longview, Texas. Gene left this world to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his father and mother as well as his oldest child Stan Gene Smith. He is survived by his wife Eyvonne of Longview, two sons, Jeff Smith and his wife Wendy of Kilgore, Scott Smith and his wife Cathy of Dallas, two granddaughters Cecelia Smith Cox and Robyn Smith, a sister Linda Bullard, two brothers Phillip P. Smith and Stephen L. Smith and many nieces and nephews. Gene was a member of the Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396 and Knights of Pythias Longview.
A Family Directed Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Breakthru Church at 1412 Preston Dr. in Longview beginning at 3 PM. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. The family requests that flowers be sent to the church the day of the service.
A online memorial guestbook may be signed at raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.