Gene Powell
LONGVIEW — Gene Powell was born October 26, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to East Texas when he was a young child. He attended Gladewater and White Oak Schools, graduating from White Oak High School in 1950. He passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family at 90 years old. Services will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM prior to the service. Gene was a proud member of the 1951 and 1952 Kilgore College Ranger Football Team where he received a football scholarship after playing in 1950 for Arlington State on a scholarship. He was a member of the 1951 Texas Rose Bowl Champions Team while at Kilgore College. In January 1953, he transferred to Lamar Tech University on a football scholarship where he played on the 1953 and 1954 football teams. He graduated in January 1955 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Lamar Tech University. While at Kilgore College, he joined the United States Army Reserves where he was honorably discharged in 1964 as a first lieutenant. He was inducted into the Kilgore College Hall of Fame on October 30, 2021. Following college graduation in 1955, he returned to East Texas to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry. He began his career in sales with Oilwell Supply Company, a leading manufacturer of oil field machinery and supplies. In 1963, Gene and his father Robert Powell started an oil and gas operating company that acquired, drilled, and operated wells throughout the East Texas Field. They later established a well service company, ETEX Well Service to provide lease services to their growing inventory of producing wells. The business continued to grow and in 1982 was incorporated into Gene Powell Investments, Inc. The business expanded over the years to drilling and completing oil and gas wells in the expanding gas fields throughout East Texas. He continued to oversee the operations of Gene Powell Investments as its President until his death. He gave numerous people a start in the oil and gas industry, with many of them enjoying successful careers. He was a wonderful mentor to many. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Robert F. “Bob” and Mary Alice Powell, in-laws Winston and Mattie Fleming; sons Billy and Eddie Patton, and a granddaughter Nichole Patton. He is survived by his wife, Jane Powell, his children David Powell and wife Donna, Jeannene Stone and husband Jeff, Mark Powell and wife Debbie, Gayle Kirkland and husband David, 17 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild and a niece, his sister Linda Bray and husband Jim, and a brother-in-law Phil Fleming and wife Karen. Gene has generously supported many charitable organizations over the years, in lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Asbury House or Christus Foundations (Longview) would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Choice Hospice and the staff of Staykare: Nancy, Sydnee, Kasey, Rhonda, and Jena for their exceptional care and compassion. Special thanks and appreciation to Sheryl Rand for all of her help.
