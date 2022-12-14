Gene Raymond King
LONGVIEW — Gene Raymond King passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born in Longview, Texas to parents Melvin and Dorleita King on August 30, 1940.
Gene attended White Oak schools graduating in 1958. He participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He attended Paris Junior College, East Texas State University, and Stephen F. Austin University.
Gene began his career in education upon graduation from college. His entire career of 30 years was spent at Spring Hill ISD as a teacher, coach, and High School Principal retiring in 1994.
After retiring, his time was spent fishing, working in his shop, doing church work, and time with family. He adored his grandchildren and loved attending as many school events as possible until his health declined. He especially enjoyed the family trips to Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
Gene was a former member of Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Presently he is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview.
Gene is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, brothers Marvin King and James King, and granddaughter Kelsey Linthicum.
Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years Betty L. King of Longview, daughter and son-in-law Kristi and Kyle Linthicum of Longview and their children Kameron and Karlie Linthicum of Longview, his son Brandon King of Longview and his sons Cade King of Longview, and Bryant King of College Station.
Funeral services for Gene will be held at First United Methodist Church of Longview at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with visitation at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at Hopewell Cemetery in Latch, Texas in Upshur County.
The service will be live streamed at www.longviewfumc.org/livestream
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
