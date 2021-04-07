Gene Roberts
ORE CITY — Gene Roberts passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 3, 2021 at the age of 85 years, 10 months. He was born in Wolfforth, Texas on June 12, 1935. Gene has been a resident of Ore City, Texas for 47 years. Originally growing up in Lubbock, Texas. He was a craftsman earning a living in various trades, mostly notably as a Concrete Contractor. He earned his GED later on in life and his Alcohol & Substance Abuse Counselor Certificate from Kilgore College, all after barely receiving an 8th grade education. gene found his most pleasure in his family and sharing his own life experiences positive, humorous ways with others. Never at a loss to make someone smile, especially with his stories, jokes and quotes. He loved fishing, camping and “Piddling”. gene loved to cook and was noted for his barbeque and mac & cheese.
He was preceded in by his parents, Charles and Cloma Roberts; sister, Joann Roberts; brother, Charles Roberts and loving son, Tony Roberts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pat Roberts; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick (Slick) and Pam Roberts; the highlight of his life, his grandchildren, Josh and Hollis Roberts, Jared Roberts and Shelly Dorsey, Jordan and Dakota Adair; his great-grandchildren, Lennon, Cora Dale and Jet, and one sister, Gyree Wisdom.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be at 11:00 a.m., April 8, 2021 at the Peace Fellowship Church, 3855 Hwy 259 North, Diana, Texas. Internment to follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore city, TX from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
A special thank you to Dr. Steven Griffin, Heart to Heart Hospice, and special thanks to Aliesha Fatheree.
Gene touched many lives with his unselfish and non judgmental personality. He was a teacher, a mentor and a friend.
The loss of Gene has left a huge void in the hearts of his family and friends
