Gene “Skidaddy” Garland

Gene Garland was born December 15, 1933 in Carthage, Texas to Edwin Grady Garland, Sr. and Kennie Elizabeth Edge Garland. Gene graduated from Longview High School in 1952. He was a member of the golf team and was the only golfer for many years to represent Longview in the state tournament. He was also on the Kilgore College golf team for two years.
While at Kilgore College he met the love of his life, Claudine Ford, and they were happily married July 24, 1955. Together they have five children. Gene was a hunter, fisherman, golfer, and was an avid Lobo sports fan. He owned season football tickets for 60 years.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Claudine Ford Garland. Also survived by his son Gene Jr. of Denton, Jerry of Gladewater, Jamie Niehaus of Longview, Julie Holley and husband Jay Ray Holley of Christoval, and Jeff and wife Gina of Hallsville. He has 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Douglas Ike, Jesse Neal, Jimmy Ray, Edwin Grady, Jr., and two daughters-in-law Margie and Ruby.
A service of celebration of remembrance will be officiated by Gene Garland, Jr. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Friday, September 27, 2019 beginning at 10am with the family to receive friends for a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 6pm till 8pm.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chris Garland, Casey Garland, Chase Garland, Eric Niehaus, Brady Niehaus, Jake Garland, Jesse Garland, Hayden Garland, and Jaxson Garland.
In lieu of flowers and if so desired, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Media Center or the Neal and Peggy Garland Scholarship Fund at UT Tyler, Longview University Center, 2301 N. Eastman Rd., Longview, TX 75605
