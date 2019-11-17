Geneva Ann Parker Pynes

Ms. Pynes, a lifelong resident of Pittsburg, was born on April 8, 1943, where she attended public school. After graduation, she became a licensed cosmetologist. Ms. Pynes worked as a hair stylist in Pittsburg for more than 40 years. She was well known in the community as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - and as a devoted prayer warrior. She was an accomplished cook who poured her love and faith into the countless dishes and desserts she cooked for family and friends until just days before her death.
Ms. Pynes treasured her extended family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved being “Mamaw” to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“Miss Geneva,” as she was known by many, always had a ready smile and a kind word for those she met. She was a devoted animal lover, known to take in stray dogs and cats that showed up at her house, and a devoted Texas Rangers fan. She faithfully attended family gatherings and was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church. Ms. Pynes was a breast cancer survivor who proved to be an inspiration to many of those privileged to know her. As a friend put it, “she made the world a better place simply by being in it.”
She was married for 29 years to Bobby Pynes, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Henry Stanley and Nadine Parker; daughter Stephanie Nan Norris; siblings Stan Parker, Carrol Parker, Virginia Edison and Mary Helen Parker; and grandson Cody Norris.
Survivors include her children: Pam Norris, Reese Norris, Linda Teel (George), Gregory Pynes and Tim Pynes; and sister, Betty Parker. Grandchildren: Andy Teel (Jessica); Lane Teel; Zachary Norris, Michael Norris (Meghan); Sadie Teel White (Blake); Jordan Pynes and Josh Pynes. Great-grandchildren: Braxton Norris, Caroline Norris, Theia Norris and Tucker Teel.
Serving as pallbearers were Andy Teel, Lane Teel, Michael Norris, Zach Norris and Blake White.
