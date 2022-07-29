Geneva Ledbetter
JEFFERSON — Geneva Ledbetter, 80, passed away on July 17, 2022, in Jefferson, TX. Geneva was born to Charles and Sybil Rogers on March 7, 1942. When able, Geneva loved to travel and spend time with her friends. Some of her favorite things to do were shopping, going out to eat and getting pedicures. She was also as active in her church as she could be. Geneva really loved being a mom and truly loved her friends and family. Geneva is survived by her daughter Linny Schaefer, her sister Martha Rogers Isbell, her nephew Bill Rogers, and her nieces Mary Isbell Sbotin, and Becky Lynn Rogers. Geneva is preceded in death by her husband Billy Ledbetter, her parents, and her brother Charles Rogers. There will be a memorial service Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service at Lake O’ the Pines Baptist Church on Highway 729.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.