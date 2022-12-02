Geneva Winchester Heard
PITTSBURG — Funeral services for Geneva Opal Winchester Heard, 83, of Pittsburg Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Brother Kyle Smith and Brother Tim Schane officiating. Interment to follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Geneva was born on July 24, 1939, in Pittsburg, Texas, to Odis Edgar and Opal Elizabeth Lewis Winchester. She was a 1957 graduate of Pittsburg High School and worked as an executive assistant at Lone Star Steel for many years while raising her family. Geneva married Al Heard on November 28, 2014. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
After a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer, on November 29, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother (GiGi) passed away with her family by her side. A 3-time breast cancer survivor, her positivity, strength and determination was a tremendous inspiration to her family, friends and all who knew her. A kind, smart, classy lady with many talents, Geneva was an avid homemaker, excellent cook, professional seamstress, and enjoyed reading, dancing and singing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Al Heard; daughters, Diana Jensen (Steven), Jan Curlin (Roger), and Kenya Schane; grandchildren, Randi Watkins, Ashlye Curlin, Joel Williams, Jamisen Curlin, Brittney Curlin, Makayla Morgan, Kyndall Curlin, Madalyn Morgan, Jackson Coates, and Mia Schane; and great-grandchildren, Kristian Staton, Dylan Nelson, Peyton Robinson, and Lauren Curlin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Wade Schane and daughter-in-law, Buffy Cook Schane; grandson, Jay Williams; brothers, Thurman Winchester and James Winchester.
Pallbearers are Harold Kennington Jr., Todd Diviney, Jamisen Curlin, Joel Williams, Gary Winchester, and Larry Don Winchester.
Honorary pallbearers are Steven Jensen, Roger Curlin, Jackson Coates, Dylan Nelson, Kristian Staton, Larry Shrum, Greg Cook, Kelly Smith and Doyce Winchester.
Memorial donations can be made in support of breast cancer research and to God’s Closet/Camp County Cares at 121 Jefferson St, Pittsburg, TX 75686.
Please visit Geneva’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.