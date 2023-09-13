Genevieve McNeely Bostock Guillory
ALEXANDRIA — Genevieve Guillory, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her home in Alexandria, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitations will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. at Gallagher Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Gallagher Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Philip Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Genevieve (Genny) McNeely Bostock Guillory, born January 3, 1928, in Haskell, TX. She was preceded by her parents John McNeely and Emma Fagin McNeely, her brothers Alvie McNeely and James W.
McNeely.
She is survived by her brother, John T. McNeely (his wife Judy McNeely), her three daughters Janice L.
Liverman, Crystal D. Miller (her husband David Miller), and Sheryle A. Jordan (her husband Tom Jordan).
Her son, George M. Bostock, III (his wife Linda Bostock). Genny had 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Genny was well traveled, living in many locations around the Country and Mexico, but settled in Pineville/Alexandria in 1969.
She was a proficient ballroom dance instructor for the well renowned Arthur Murray Studios in Dallas, TX and Albuquerque, NM. Genny and her husband George Bostock, Jr. later opened & operated their own dance studio in Longview Texas, in the 1950’s and 60’s. Genny also owned a very successful real estate office in Longview TX., where she was active in the Texas Real Estate Board of Directors and was the first female elected to the position of 1st Vice President of the Longview Board of Realtors. She belonged to the Texas Real Estate Association, The Society of Certified Master Brokers of the Texas Real Estate Association, The National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the International Trading Club of the National Institute of Real Estate Brokers, Longview Texas Chamber of Commerce, she was the State Recording Secretary of Texas Real Estate, and the 1St Vice President of Women’s Council of the Longview Board of Realtors. After many years she moved to Alexandria, La. where she married Paul Sams.
Together they opened “The Cowboy Store”, located for many years on the North Circle. The Cowboy Store sold more Levi’s than any single store in the south during that time. They also owned & operated Clover Realty in the Alexandria area.
She was an active member in various churches that she attended and loved teaching Sunday school.
Genny was a part of the Alexandria Garden Club for many years and won the Beautification award multiple times and encouraged women to stay active in their communities. Genny was involved with the Alexandria Food Bank and was instrumental in developing the system of Community Distribution Sites.
After living a well accomplished life, Genny passed on September 10, 2023 at the age of 95.
