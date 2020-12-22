George Alonzo Cox

Lon graduated from Gladewater High School in 1968 there he was voted most courteous boy. He was also honorable mention in district his junior year, as well as All District and All East Texas his senior year. After graduation, he attended and graduated from East Texas State University with his Masters in Education. Lon spent his lifetime impacting countless individuals as a teacher, coach, and Principal at Irving, Eustace, Hallsville, Gladewater, Union Grove, and Elkhart Schools before retiring from Mineola ISD. He was an active member of the Alpine Church or Christ in Longview where he was involved in the communion, in the Fun Bunch Group, and served as an Elder. He was an active board member of West Mt. Cemetery. George loved being outdoors in his garden, tending to his cows, or riding on his tractor. He could often times be found playing golf with the guys, playing cards, or on the water fishing. Above all else, Lon’s greatest pride was his children and grandchildren and loved them more than anything.
Mr. Cox is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Lou Cox of Union Grove; son, Anthony Brian Cox and wife, Angela also of Union Grove; daughters, Allison Morgan and husband, Jeb of Haslet and Amanda Steen and husband, Ken of Union Grove; sisters, Esther Cox Harrison and husband, Guy T. Jr. of Shelbyville and Emily Cox Holt and husband, William (Bill) of Silsbee; nieces, Misty Fincher and husband, Joe, Jennifer McKellar and husband, Alex, and Kimberly Holt; great niece, Abigail Fincher; and grandchildren, Alana and Bree Cox, Makenna, Madison, and Marissa Morgan, and Kenslee Steen.
Lon is preceded in death by his parents.
Come and go viewing will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer; 305 W. Harrison St, Gilmer, TX 75644.
