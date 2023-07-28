George Angus Buckstaff
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — George Angus Buckstaff was born on November 25, 1932, to Sherwood and Esther Buckstaff in Tulsa, Oklahoma, died July 24, 2023 in Longview, Texas.
George received degrees from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He met Peggy on campus at SMU and they were married July 10, 1954, in Uvalde, Texas. After short stops in Chicago and Houston, they made a permanent home in Longview in 1958. George worked at Trice Productions and went on to be owner of several businesses over his lifetime, most notably, establishing the Buckstaff Motor Company in 1965. He was a gracious and supportive boss to his employees and was well loved by them in return until he closed the business in 1986. He served the community on many boards and gave back to the community with many quiet benevolences. He never wanted public recognition for his gifts to aid others, but received joy through the act of giving anonymously. His last career was managing his many rental properties and was a dutiful landlord. He took great happiness in caring for his tenants. In his personal life, gardening was a great passion of his. He loved maintaining a large yard full of flowers and plants. He took great pride tending to the garden he had brought to life for his beloved wife, Peggy. One of his other great passions was bird watching, which he was able to enjoy and take part in up to his final days. Throughout his life, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
But his biggest joy was interacting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He delighted in their frequent visits to see him, their pictures and the cards and art they would send to him often.
In his final years, he developed a very special fondness and affection for his daughter-in-law, Judy, who became like a daughter and served as his primary caretaker. She served him loyally, lovingly and regarded him as a second father.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you for the care and kindness shown to him by the staff of Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Marshall Home Care & Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and his brothers Sinclair and Sherwood. He will be missed by his children, Leslie and Leo Corso, Russell and Judy Buckstaff, his grandchildren, Lindsay and Joshua Aaron, Christopher Buckstaff, and his great grand-children, Maddie, William and Hannah Aaron. He is also survived by his sister, Joann Hendricks and his sister-in-law Susan Buckstaff as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 29, at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
