George Edwin Strain
HALLSVILLE — George Edwin Strain passed away October 14, 2021. He was a very beloved and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Born February 9, 1938 in Swink, OK and raised in Dallas. He married Mozelle White in January of 1961, and they shared 56 wonderful years before her passing in 2017. Together in Kleberg they raised their children Randy, Brad, Sherry, and Bill.
He was a skilled Stone and Brick mason belonging to the Bricklayers Allied Craftsman Union with credits to Skyline High School, the Anatole Hotel in Dallas, and Stonework on the Prayer Tower in Pittsburg, TX. He also served the city of Kleberg on Volunteer Fireman, Ambulance attendant and Chief of Police from 1965-1971. He loved traveling, camping, fishing, hunting and gardening.
George is survived by his children Randy Strain of Hallsville, Brad Strain of Center, Sherry Butler of Carrollton, and Bill Crumrine of Elysian Fields; as well as 11 grandkids, nine great-grandkids and two greatgreat-grandkids. He will be dearly missed here on earth but will rejoice at his going home. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers and one grandson.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 22, 2021 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 PM Valliant Cemetery.
The family extends many thanks to Woodland Hills Baptist Church for all their help and prayers through this journey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.