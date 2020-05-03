George Griffith

George married Anita Pool, October 28, 1961 in Nederland, Texas at Hillcrest Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. George served as a deacon at East Mountain Baptist Church for several years. He started his career as a welder and eventually retired as co-owner of TIMCO (Texas Industrial Manufacturing Company) in Gladewater, Texas. During his retirement he traveled with Anita and spent countless hours with his grandchildren. George served as a deacon at East Mountain Baptist Church for several years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lori Lloyd and husband, Dwayne, and Lana Love and husband, Brandon; sister, Elizabeth Brisby and husband, Johnny; sister-in-law, Diane Griffith; and by her grandchildren, Jason Smith, Brittany Bunn and husband, Lance, Travis Modisett, Grace Smith and Atley Love; and by his great-grandchildren, Korbin Bunn and Jordin Bunn.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anita Pool Griffith in 2019; brothers, Timothy Griffith and Mike Griffith; and by his sisters, Barbara Smith and Lottie Holland.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Gideons International. The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251. www.gideons.org
