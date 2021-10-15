George J. Kale
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — The funeral service for George J. Kale, 74, of Longview, Texas, will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Greggton United Methodist Church with Pastor Ricky Ricks officiating under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00 p.m. with interment immediately following the service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
George J. Kale was born on October 11, 1946, to parents Daisy and George Kale on a small farm in Hallsville, Texas, kicking off the baby boomer generation following WWII. When the family relocated to Longview, he began his entire K-12 education at Pine Tree ISD, where he and Sharon were in the same 1st-grade class. They fell in love at the Gregg County Fair at the top of the ferris wheel their senior year. He was a proud member of the Pine Tree Pirates Class of 1965 and remained connected with many classmates. Throughout high school, he was involved in sports, academic competitions, and science clubs.
After high school, while attending Kilgore Junior College, George joined the Air Force Reserve. Following active duty, he resumed his college education at UT Arlington where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in math and physical education, then his Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and Administration from SFA, and finished with advanced academic certifications. His coaching, teaching, and administrative career included Ennis ISD, Pine Tree ISD, and Henderson Middle School. Following his retirement from administration, he continued his love of teaching in Hallsville ISD, Longview High School, Christian Heritage Classical School, Kilgore College, Tyler Junior College, and Gladewater Middle School. He spent much time and energy advocating for the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) and advancing their membership and education of retired teachers’ benefits. He also stayed connected with both the Longview and Henderson communities through Kiwanis and Lions Clubs.
George loved his church family and served on many committees and boards and sang in the chancel choir. He delighted in organizing the yearly church-wide fish fry to help raise mission funds for the United Methodist Women. He was also proud to be one of the rotating teachers of his beloved Alethea Sunday School Class. He especially loved being with people, particularly his Men’s Coffee Group and many dear classmates. His family couldn’t take him anywhere without him knowing someone.
George was an avid fisherman, a die-hard Texas Rangers fan, and an enthusiastic supporter of all high school competitive sports. He also loved watching the Dallas Cowboys with his brother, Robert. But his favorite accomplishment in life was being Dad and Papa. He was an extraordinary father to Robin and Wendy, and a devoted grandfather to Faith, Thomas, Dannielle, and Jake. He spent hours watching them play sports, taking them fishing and camping, enjoying their performances, and reveling in their successes. He particularly enjoyed tutoring them in math.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy and George L. Kale, and his brothers, Robert and Ronnie Kale. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Kale of Longview; his daughters, Robin Carroll and husband James of Longview, and Wendy Lowry and husband Mark of White Oak; four grandchildren, Faith and Thomas Carroll, and Dannielle and Jake Lowry; siblings, Margaret Dunn, Violet Payne and husband Larry, David Kale and wife Pam; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be James Carroll, Mark Lowry, Thomas Carroll, Jake Lowry, David Kale, and Robert A. Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be his Men’s Coffee Group.
If desired, memorials may be made at Greggton United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at 1101 Pine Tree Rd., Longview TX 75604, www.greggton.org/giving Designated Fund/Memorial, or to a charity of your choice.
