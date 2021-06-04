George Kimpton Hastie
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for George K. Hastie (age 97) will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 4600 McCann Rd., Longview, Texas on Monday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. after a private internment at Alpine Presbyterian Cemetery, Longview, Texas.
Mr. Hastie was born April 19, 1924 in Avoca, PA to Emerson and Julia Hastie and passed away June 1, 2021. He was predeceased by a sister, Roberta Fine and by three brothers: James, Paul and John.
Mr. Hastie graduated from Duryea High School, Duryea, PA and was an Eagle Scout. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, PA and a ThM from Dallas Theological Seminary.
He trusted Christ as his Savior while in the U.S. Navy during WWII where he served for three years. While attending a V-12 officers training program he served the Lord with a group called “The Christian Sailors” visiting churches and young peoples’ groups where they sang, gave testimonies and preached.
He married his sweetheart, Mary Ruth Henderson, in 1950 and they were married for almost 72 years. They were blessed with three children, David, Daniel and Marilyn. The Hasties served as missionaries for 35 years in Guatemala and Mexico with the Central American Mission, now part of Avant. He later was interim pastor at Community Bible Church of Tyler and Whitehouse Bible Church of Whitehouse. He continued a ministry of counseling and encouragement by phone and computer until his death.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth, children David and Mariane Hastie, Longview, Texas, Daniel and Georgia Hastie, Gladewater, Texas, Marilyn and Edward Retta, Dallas, Texas, 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He frequently said, “The best is yet to come” and now it has. He is now rejoicing in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Memorials may be sent to Fellowship Bible Church Missions or a charity of your choice.
