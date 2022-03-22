George L. Tevebaugh
LONGVIEW — George L. Tevebaugh, 86, of Longview, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
George was born in Longview, Texas on April 29, 1935 and graduated from East Mountain High School. He had a long, successful career in the oil and natural gas industry with a variety of supervisor roles with Otis Engineering and ConocoPhillips. His work brought him to many vibrant and interesting places including Venezuela, Trinidad, Norway and Egypt.
George married his high school sweetheart, Alta Haney Tevebaugh, in 1953. They spent 68 loving years of marriage together. They are long-term members of Summerfield United Methodist Church.
George is preceded in death by his mother and father, Violet Moudy and EJ Tevebaugh; along with two of his brothers, Bill Tevebaugh and Vernon Tevebaugh; his sisters-in-law, Ruby Tevebaugh and Shirley Tevebaugh; and his grandson, Maxx Johnson.
George is survived by his wife, Alta Haney Tevebaugh; his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Anthony Bartolucci; his daughter Peggy Johnson; his grandchildren, Casey Bartolucci and Bridie Coughlan; Mark Johnson and Lailani Friel Johnson; Cayla Bartolucci-Kaualoku and Kaleo Kaualoku; Paige and Tai Ikehata; his great-grandchildren, Willow Johnson; Luca Bartolucci; Hiro Ikehata; his step-great-grandchildren, Hannah and Kate Roberts; his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Linda Tevebaugh; sister-in-laws and brother in-laws, Ruthie and Sal Severino; Linda and Bill Hammon; Charles and Joyce Haney; as well as many additional family and friends.
No funeral service is planned at this time.
