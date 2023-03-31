George Michael Smith
LONGVIEW — On March 27, 2023, George Michael Smith, 81, of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home. George was born on April 6, 1941, in Princeton, Louisiana, to Joel and Ina Smith. He moved to East Texas in 1943, and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1959. He met his wife, Dorothy, in 1966, and they were married on March 1, 1968. They had one son, Scott.
George was the youngest of twelve. He, as well as five brothers and two sisters, served honorably in the military. He was drafted on November 6, 1963, and was sent to Germany, where he drove an ambulance in the field. He received an Army Good Conduct Medal and a Rifle Expert Badge. He was honorably discharged on December 10, 1969.
George was employed by the Longview Fire Department, serving 30 years. He retired as Battalion Chief in 1996. He was also a 50 year member of Longview Lodge 404, where he rose in rank and became a Master Mason.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Joel Humphrey and Ina Belle Dansby Smith; brothers, Joe, Glen, Jimmy, and Jack Smith; sisters, Melba Watkins, Edith Jones, Katherine Gordon, Dorothy Brautigam, Laura Graham, and Gloria Hale.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Drew Smith; son, Scott Smith, and his wife Holli; granddaughters, Karlie, Hannah, and Anniston; brother, Gary Smith; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Augustine; and numerous nephews, nieces, and their children.
A time of visitation for George will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Longview Fire Department Retirement Fund.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Longview Mall adds two stores
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition
- Longview could get first QuikTrip gas station
- Divorces granted: March 13-17, 2023
- Business Digest: Austin Bank makes promotions
- Upshur County man charged in death of father
- Downtown Live in Longview sets lineup for April 7 return
- PHOTOS: Lone Star Lug Nuts Early Bird Car Show in Kilgore
- Nearby shooting forces lockdown of Pine Tree ISD campus
- New retail, housing development possible in Longview's Spring Hill area
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.