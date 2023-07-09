George Patrick Andrade
LONGVIEW — George Patrick Andrade passed away June 23, 2023, in Longview, Texas, where he lived since he married and moved here 53 years ago.
Born March 17, 1931, in San Antonio, he worked more than 62 years as a locomotive engineer for Santa Fe Railroad and Railserve.
George is survived by his wife and family who would like to thank The Hospice of East Texas and AccentCare Home Health for compassionate care in his last days. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

