George Patrick Andrade

Born March 17, 1931, in San Antonio, he worked more than 62 years as a locomotive engineer for Santa Fe Railroad and Railserve.
George is survived by his wife and family who would like to thank The Hospice of East Texas and AccentCare Home Health for compassionate care in his last days. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
