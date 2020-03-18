George “Ron” Welch

Ron was born to George Edward “Cap” Welch and Audrey Faye Welch in Longview, Texas on January 25, 1947. A native of Hallsville, Texas, Ron was a 1965 graduate of Hallsville High School and he continued his education at Kilgore Junior College. His early adult years were spent working for family at a local saw mill, working for the Coca-Cola bottling plant, and helping to run the family owned business - Welch Propane. In later years, he found his life long career in water treatment. During his time in this field, he served as the Water Treatment Plant Supervisor for the City of Longview. Following retirement, he also worked for the City of White Oak, the City of Marshall, the City of Mount Vernon, and West Harrison Water in Hallsville. Ron loved his work and continued to serve the community in this way until September of 2019.
On September 2, 1972, Ron married the love of his life, Brenda Mae Wilson. They made their home in Hallsville and were married until Brenda’s death in 2006. From this union, two children were born - Melissa Ann and George Cody. Ron was a loving and affectionate man and a blessing to many in his church family and his local community.
Ron loved the Lord and served as an R.A. leader and a Sunday School teacher. On occasion, you would even find him leading a devotional or behind the pulpit. From an early age, he knew the importance of uniting with fellow believers to worship and learn more about Christ. His family was part of an early church plant on his family land that eventually became Hatley Memorial Baptist Church and he was thrilled to know that the Lord has continued plans to use the family land to further the gospel by planting another church, 1 Family Fellowship.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Brenda; his father, Cap; his mother, Faye; his brother, Don; and his sister, Marianne. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and James Goulden and their children, Kendall and Caleb of Hallsville and one son and his girlfriend, Cody Welch and Erica and their children, Rose, Josie, and Quentin of Hallsville.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. Graveside services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hallsville City Cemetery at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Ron can be made to the building fund for Hallsville 1 Family Fellowship at Guaranty Bank in Hallsville, Texas. Donations can also be made online at www.1familyhallsville.org/generous-giving.
