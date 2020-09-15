George Truett Steele

Mr. Steele retired from Exxon/Mobil after 35 years of service as a Production Superintendent in Fort Mrs Florida. Gorges’ second retirement came after 21 years at the accounting firm of Curtis Blackly in Longview. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Longview where he was a member of the Bern Sunday School Class. George was a member of Masonic Lodge #404, the Waco Scottish Rite and Sharon Shrine of Tyler. George was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his Tuesday/Thursday golfing friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia Ann Steele. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Georgian and Fred Cox of Highlands Ranch, CO; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Becky Steele of Kilgore; grandson, Jason Day and his wife Kathleen of Longview; granddaughter, Julian Haplont and husband Jason of Longview; great granddaughters, Presley Day, Harl and Crosby Haplont.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore. Memorial services celebrating Mr. Steele’s life will be scheduled at a later date at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial be given to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children P.O. Box 199300, Dallas, Texas 75219 or Life Care Hospice 911 West Loop 281, St. 204 Longview, Texas 75604.
