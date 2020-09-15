George Truett Steele
George Truett Steele
LONGVIEW — Mr. George Tret Steele, 93, of Longview passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Baconer Westminster Place in Longview. George was born October 11, 1926 in Sip Springs, Texas, to the late Orphan and Bernice Vines Steele. As a third grader, he was a survivor of the New London School Explosion in 1937. Mr. Steele proudly severed his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre (Okinawa and Iwo Jima). After the war George married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Ann Herring of Manila, Texas in 1946. They had been married 69 years at the time of Patricia’s ‘death in 2015.
Mr. Steele retired from Exxon/Mobil after 35 years of service as a Production Superintendent in Fort Mrs Florida. Gorges’ second retirement came after 21 years at the accounting firm of Curtis Blackly in Longview. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Longview where he was a member of the Bern Sunday School Class. George was a member of Masonic Lodge #404, the Waco Scottish Rite and Sharon Shrine of Tyler. George was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his Tuesday/Thursday golfing friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia Ann Steele. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Georgian and Fred Cox of Highlands Ranch, CO; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Becky Steele of Kilgore; grandson, Jason Day and his wife Kathleen of Longview; granddaughter, Julian Haplont and husband Jason of Longview; great granddaughters, Presley Day, Harl and Crosby Haplont.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore. Memorial services celebrating Mr. Steele’s life will be scheduled at a later date at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial be given to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children P.O. Box 199300, Dallas, Texas 75219 or Life Care Hospice 911 West Loop 281, St. 204 Longview, Texas 75604.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.