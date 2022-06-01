George Womack
LONGVIEW — George Ronald Womack, a longtime resident of Longview, TX went home to meet his lord on May 23rd, 2022 after suffering from congestive heart failure.
Funeral services and burial were held on Saturday, May 28th at Union Grove Cemetery in Troup, TX with Billy Ray Ferguson of Joinerville, TX officiating.
George was born in Troup, TX to Rupert and Dolly Womack on February 22nd, 1941 and was the youngest of their six children. He graduated from Gaston High School in 1959 and was drafted into the Army Corp of Engineers in 1964. After serving his country in Vietnam, he returned home in 1966 and married the love of his life, Betty, later that year. George spent over 30 years serving the Longview area in the finance and banking industry, eventually becoming the President of First Federal Savings Bank.
He was an avid fisherman later in life, and always looked forward to visiting Lake O’ the Pines.
George was preceded in death by his sisters, Louis Armitage and Joyce Ferrell, and by his brother, Ray Womack.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Jason Scott; brother, Bobby Womack; sisters, Helen Johnson and Lynn Sammons, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.
George’s family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the graduates from Gaston High School. They would also like to extend a warm thank you to; Dr. Ronald Scott and his staff and Dr. David Saddler (in memoriam) for their wonderful care of him throughout the years.
