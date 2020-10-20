Georgeann Trammell
LONGVIEW — Georgeann Trammell was born March 15, 1944 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was a wonderful lady with a smile that could light up the room. She worked alongside her husband for many years at Texas Tire Exchange. She loved playing in the yard and planting numerous plants and flowers. Her favorite flowers are purple hydrangeas. Her favorite songs were “I just called to say I love you” by Stevie Wonder and “Just a closer walk with Thee”. Georgeann will be missed by all who loved her.
Georgeann is preceded in death by her father, George W. Albrecht; brother, John Edwin and son, John Matthew Gibson.
Georgeann is survived by her husband, Dan Trammell of Longview; mother, Anna Albrecht of Fort Worth; daughter, Lori (Gibson) Robinson of Red Oak; sister, Jayme Derr and husband, Bob of Southlake; sister in law, Beverly Ford of Arizona; step children; Debbie Cantrell and husband, Steve, Joanie Trammell and husband, Doug Hudgens; David Trammell; grandchild; Isabel McKamey Trammell as well as extended family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
