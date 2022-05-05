Georgia Ann Leatherwood
GILMER — Ms. Georgia Ann Leatherwood, age 99, of Gilmer, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Gilmer. Georgia was born in Red River County on September 10, 1922 to the late George Washington and Nellie Wilson Jackson. She was employed many years at the nursing home where she worked in the cafeteria and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer. She is survived by sons, Tommy Leatherwood and wife Sandy of Gilmer, Fred Leatherwood and wife Jeanie of Lawton, OK; grandchildren, John Leatherwood, Monica Kent; four great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Leatherwood; her parents; and daughter, Linda Leatherwood. Services celebrating the life of Ms. Georgia, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer, Bro. Mike Kessler officiating; interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.