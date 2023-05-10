Georgia Faye Lohr
KILGORE, TEXAS — Georgia Lohr, 85, of Kilgore, completed her earthly journey and went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at First Pentecostal Church in Kilgore, with Rev. James Boatman Officiating. Interment in Danville Cemetery will immediately follow service. The family will receive friends at Rader funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Georgia was born on May 31, 1937 in Kilgore, Texas to the late Lewis Gunn and Ruby Camp. On August 7, 1959, she married the love of her life William Lohr, they spent the next 64 years making many loving and happy memories together. Mrs. Lohr was a long-time, faithful member of the First Pentecostal Church in Kilgore, where she enjoyed singing and being involved in various groups. Her family and friends were the source of her strength, and her happiest times were spent with them. She was known for her witty banter, loving and kind spirit and eagerness to help and care for others. Her smile and endless humor along with her selflessness are part of the remarkable legacy she leaves behind. Even in her final months she still expressed her wit and love of God to all that came in contact with her.
Georgia Faye is preceded in death by her husband, William Lohr and parents, Lewis and Ruby Gunn and brothers, Charlie Gunn and Jim Gunn.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Scott Lohr and wife Shannon of Longview; grandchildren, Tyler Lohr of Longview, Allyson Davis and husband Chris of Longview; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Davis, Brady Davis, Theodore Davis; sister, Naomi Knight of Duncanville, Texas. Also, left to carry on Georgia’s legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
The family lovingly expressed great gratitude to all the caregivers and staff at Brookdale Senior Living, Longview for their loving care and support.
