Georgia Ferguson Beasley
LONGVIEW — Heaven gained another angel when our beloved mother gained her wings.
Georgia Ferguson Beasley, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Georgia was born April 23, 1930 in Borger, TX, and later moved to East Texas as a child during the oil boom. She was a graduate of Union Grove High School, where she was the drum major and voted most beautiful every year. She met the first love of her life, Elmer Ferguson, in 1948. They later married and moved to Longview where they raised their three children. The two were happily married for 41 years until his passing.
She was a fabulous homemaker and cook and was known to whip up a five-course meal in under thirty minutes every Sunday for family gatherings after church. She was famous for her delicious pies and chocolate cake. Georgia volunteered at the Longview Cancer Center for ten years and was a lifetime member of Summerfield Methodist Church where she was active on many committees. Her hobbies included reading, playing games, and traveling with family. She especially loved her many adventures with her three sisters.
She met the second love of her life, Bob, as he pursued her from across the street, and they have been married for the last 22 years. They shared many wonderful hours sitting together on their front porch with family and friends watching the cars go by and the hummingbirds fly around. Georgia’s greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving matriarch to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Bob Beasley, son Daryl Ferguson and Donna, daughter Teresa and Robert Powdrill, daughter-in-law Becky Ferguson, Cynde and Jeff Johnson, and Chris and Sharon Beasley. Grandsons Andy, Cody and Aaron Ferguson, Brad and Brent Akins, granddaughter Candy Ferguson Bobo and numerous treasured blended grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brothers John & Joann Black, George Black, sister Patsy Black, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her parents John & Marie Black, late husband Elmer Ferguson, son Michael Ferguson, and sisters Mary Benge & Shirley Strong, all preceded her in passing.
Services will be held Friday, September 30th at Summerfield Methodist Church in Longview at 11am. Visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Summerfield Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at PO Box 65, Judson, TX 75660.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
