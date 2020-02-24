Georgine "Jean" Carlson
Georgine “Jean” Carlson
GILMER — Mrs. Carlson passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Gilmer. She was born on December 18, 1924 in Canada to parents Ralph and Dympa Rumble. She was married to Robert Carlson for 65 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was being with family. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Kramer of Gilmer; husband Stan of Gilmer; sons, Robert S. Carlson, Jr. and wife, Cathy of Plain Dealing, LA, Paul Carlson and wife Dana, of Menomonie, WI, and Craig Carlson of Roanoke, TX; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Graveside for Mr. Carlson will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Carlson officiating and under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.

