Gerald “Jerry” Cyprien Braud, Jr.
ORE CITY, TEXAS — Gerald “Jerry’” Cyprien Braud, Jr., was born on October 78,1947. He was one of three children born to Dorothy and Gerald Braud. Jerry was raised in Centerville, Louisiana, until he enlisted in the United States Army after graduating from high school in 1966. In 1969, he was deployed to Holland for 18 months. Jerry married Ann Edens on May 16,1970, at Teche Baptist Church in Centerville, Louisiana, after returning home from the military. Gerald Braud and Ann lived in Centerville and Franklin, Louisiana for 11 years before moving to Ore City, Texas, in1982, where they lived until his death. Gerald Braud, Jr. was 73 years of age when he died on March 20, 2021, following complications of an ongoing infection of the brain from a head injury incurred at work in l971. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Landry Braud and his father, Gerald Braud, Sr, of Centerville Louisiana.
Jerry’s two younger siblings, Michael Braud of Houston, Texas, and younger sister, Lisa Bertrand of Lafayette, Louisiana, survive him. Jerry’s oldest daughter, Stephanie Lowery and her children, Lexy and Sarah Lowery, along with his son, Sherman Braud and wife Brandi, and their children, Allison and Dylan Braud all of Longview, Texas, survive Jerry. ]erry’s youngest daughter, Felicia Boughton and husband, Brandon Boughton of Hallsville, Texas, also survive him along with their children, Katelyn and Natalie Boughton. Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as friends, also survive Gerald Braud.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate after man injured in shooting at Longview apartments
- Longview brothers sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases
- 1 person dies in Panola County tornado; damage also reported in Rusk County
- NWS: Tornado causes 'considerable' damage in Mt. Enterprise
- One dead after tornado Saturday night
- 2 Longview men, 2 others get prison time for federal firearms violations
- Longview man gets more than 30 years in prison for attempted enticement of 10-year-old girl
- Longview High ag student's Houston Livestock Show honors make school history
- Longview man gets 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
- FBI agent speaks to Zonta Club of Longview about human trafficking myths
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.