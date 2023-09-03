Gerald Lowrey
GILMER — Gerald was born September 12, 1961, in Sherman Texas to Gerald (Jerry) Lowrey and Linda Cross. He passed from this life on August 30, 2023.
Gerald was an avid outdoorsman, but his true passion was fishing and catching the BIG FISH! He began his career with Ford as a teenager and spent the last 9 years at Pegues Hurst in Longview. Gerald cherished the lifelong relationships he built with his co workers and customers. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Bonnie, children, Ashley Lowrey (Britta), Matthew Varner, Mark Varner, and daughter Jessica Ellsworth (Lane), parents Gerald Lowrey (Gail), Linda Cross (Rodney), brothers Anthoney Lowrey (Sandra), Richard Lowrey (Michelle), Corky Narramore and sister Misti Dean (Chris), Eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Gerald is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Sydney and Prebble Lowrey, maternal grandparents Elmer and Agnes Wingfield.
A service will be held Monday September 4, 2023, at 11 o’clock in the morning with a visitation prior at 10 o’clock in the morning of the chapel of Croley Funeral Home.
