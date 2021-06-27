Gerald P. Hargrove

Gerald was born on January 9, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant to Howell and Lucille Haggard Hargrove. He died on Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was a member of the Daingerfield Church of Christ. Gerald was a self-employed entrepreneur where he did the grounds militance for Lone Star Steel, operated a service station, started the first rural trash pick up in the tri city area, cut timber, did lawn care and landscaping.
Survived by his wife of 62 years Margie Mullins Hargrove of Daingerfield; children Tanya and David Shumate of Mt. Pleasant, Brett Hargrove of Coppell, Blake and Lisa Hargrove of Naples, Felicia and Jim Smith of Wildwood, Mo., and Reese and Mickey Hargrove of Mt. Vernon; sisters Patricia Hargrove Rains of Queen City and Judy and Joe Moore of Blossom; brothers-in-law Ray Mullins of Sherman and Tommy and Martha Mullins of Mt. Vernon; sister-in-law Faye Lewis of Diana; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews;
Family will receive friends from 5 till 7 Sunday at the funeral home.
