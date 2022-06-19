Gerald Ray Walker
LONGVIEW — ...hero, father and friend, age 73 of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on June 8, 2022, after battling cancer for over two decades. Gerald left this world surrounded by his loved ones.
Gerald was born on August 14, 1948, in Houston, Texas. He was the fourth of five children born to William Dies Walker and Willie Vaye “Granny” Sennesac. Gerald is preceded in death by both his parents, brother William Harold, sister Mary Lou and her husband Lester, brother Jimmy Allen, and nephew Jesse. Gerald is survived by his brother Randy Walker and wife Cynthia of Madisonville, Texas, his sister-in-law Marty (m. Jimmy Walker) of Whitehouse, Texas, his nephew Jeff Standley and his wife Cheryl of Jacksonville, Texas, Gerald’s eldest son William “Billy Don” Walker with his wife Erica and their three children William, Johnathan and James Walker of Carmel, California, his son JR Walker and his four children Natalie, Leah, Sabine and Charlotte of Boerne, Texas, and his daughter Meredith Jinks with her husband Mike and their three children Jaden, Madison and Tristan of Missouri City, Texas, as well as countless other nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Gerald, like so many first responders, was a selfless man and public servant first serving as a firefighter with NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas from 1968 until 1978, and moving on to East Texas where he served the community of Longview, Texas from 1978 until 2002 when he retired after 24 years as a Lieutenant with the Longview Fire Department.
Gerald was a gentle and humble man in addition to being a wonderful father and friend. Moreover, he was a principled-honorable man of strong moral fiber. Resolutely committed to his children, he was always present for them during their youth never missing any event. He was never a man to ask for help, but also never one to say no and always there to help you when you needed him. He was an intelligent man with a quick wit, and he was infinitely capable of humbling even the strongest willed of us with but a few kind words. He was the kind of father and man that you just did not want to disappoint.
Gerald took tremendous pride in all his children and grandchildren. He loved his children like only a father could, and he loved his family and firefighter brethren like only a brother and grandpa could. A bad thing you will never hear about him, and a role-model he will eternally be. There are but a few men like him one can ever hope to meet, and even fewer are those of a tougher caliber than Gerald was. He lived his life the best he could, never to let any adversity or malady define him or hold him back. Gerald was just cut from a different cloth than the rest of us.
Most importantly, Gerald was a Christian man driven by his faith and he had no misgivings about death. He knew where he was headed when he departed this world, and he knew he would join many other loved ones who had gone before him. Gerald has returned home to Heaven to be with our God and Jesus Christ our Lord. Gerald will forever be in the hearts and memories of those who knew him.
Until we meet again...
Ecclesiastes 12:7 - “And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it”
