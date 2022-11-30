Gerald Ross Corley
ROCKWALL — Gerald R Corley passed away 11-19-2022 at his home in Rockwall, TX. Gerald was born July 16, 1933 in Longview, TX to Charley Jesse Corley and Kathleen Corley. He spent most of his LIFE IN Longview attending Judson High School, He attended Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin. Gerald spent four years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in San Antonio, TX; Biloxi, MS; Savannah, GA; and his last two years in Tokyo, Japan. He left the service with the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the service he went to work at Eastman Chemical. He retired in 1999 after 40 plus years of service working in Accounting and Human Resources. Gerald and Margie relocated in 2005 to the DFW area to be closer to their children.
Gerald is survived by Margie Corley, his wife of 44 years. Also surviving Gerald is his daughter Lee Ann Lage and her husband John; daughter Ginger Marie Brock-Jones husband Jeff; and son Ronnie Miller Jr, and wife Amy. Grandchildren Dustin Bickerstaff, Josh Brock-Jones, Sara Brock-Jones, Reagan Miller, and Addyson Miller. Six great grandchildren, Jeffery William Bickerstaff, Ellie Virginia Eckert, Braden Gerald Bickerstaff, Holland Rae Bickerstaff, Aspyn Marie Tyner, and Beckett Dane Bickerstaff.
Memorial will be held on December 5th at 2:00 at the Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront Rockwall, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.