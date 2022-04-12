Geraldine Hervey
LONGVIEW — Geraldine White Hervey passed into her eternal home April 9, 2022 at the age of 96. Geraldine was born on November 26, 1925 in Wood County, Texas in the Myrtle Springs Community.
Geraldine graduated from Quitman High School; following this, she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education from East Texas State University at Commerce (now Texas A&M Commerce) in 1954. Following the completion of her education, she taught elementary grades in Plains, Gladewater, and White Oak, Texas.
On July 2, 1955, Geraldine married Harold Syprett Hervey at First Baptist Church of Quitman. They lived together in Longview, Texas where they raised their three children, Janet Kay Hervey, Kent Harold Hervey, and Carolyn Ann Hervey Fogle. She joined First Baptist Church of Longview in 1955. She took great joy in attending and fellowshipping with the Encouragers Sunday School class which was led by Don Connors and Jim Hughey.
The family remembers Geraldine/Gerry as a dedicated Christian and family caretaker. She enjoyed both singing and listening to hymns and other spiritual songs. Her children appreciated that she took them to church and that the family worshiped together. She spent time daily reading the Bible and studying her Sunday School lesson. She loved God and was ready to go live with and worship Him forever. She was a person that laughed a lot, had a dry wit, but did not like surprises. She loved her children and grandchildren and prayed for them constantly.
Her ministries at First Baptist Church included visiting for cradle roll, interceding weekly in prayer room, writing prayergrams, visiting homebound members, and teaching Sunday School for sixth grade girls. Additionally, she volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital (now CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center) as a “pink lady” for more than thirty years delivering flowers and newspapers and escorting visitors around the hospital.
Geraldine was an extrovert. She loved people and showed this by handwriting encouraging letters and cards, making phone calls and house calls, hosting at her home, and cooking and delivering food. She enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally with Harold, friends, and family.
She spent many years on Mockingbird Lane enjoying visiting with her neighbors and gardening. In 2012 she moved to Buckner Westminster where you would often find her on Mondays in the game room playing cards such as Hand and Foot. She also enjoyed Wednesday morning bible study and worship time.
Geraldine was predeceased by: her husband, Harold Hervey, parents Sid J. White and Ola McCreight White, sisters Eva White Beckham and Marjorie White Foote, and brother Malcolm White.
She is survived by her children: Janet Hervey of Thailand, Kent Hervey (wife Cara) of Wylie, Texas, and Carolyn Ann Fogle (husband Ward) of Longview, Texas; grandchildren: Richard Hervey (wife Divya) of Dallas, Texas, Christine Hervey Smith (husband Dustin) of Pflugerville, Texas, Kimberly Fogle of Dallas, Texas, Jennifer Fogle of Longview, Texas, and Sarah Fogle Buttrum (husband Ben) of Camden, Arkansas; great-grandchildren: Jorryn Smith and Kai Smith; other family.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church (2185 FM 2225, Quitman, TX 75783) with Chaplain Rick Webb officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 PM. Gerry will be laid to rest following the service at Myrtle Springs Cemetery.
For friends in Longview, there will be a family visitation at Mobberly Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM in the Worship Center - South Foyer.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- A tale of two Longviews: Water main break affects portions of city differently
- City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Horoscope for Monday, April 11,2022
- Officials seek suspects in theft from tornado-damaged property in Upshur County
- Part of Longview shopping center has new owners
- Longview ISD out again Thursday as Pine Tree, Spring Hill students return
- Boiling it down: Everything you need to know about the water situation in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.