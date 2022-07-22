Geraldine McGinty Roach
LONGVIEW — Geraldine McGinty Roach, lovingly known as “Jerry” to her friends and “Sister” to her nine siblings, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 5:35 P.M. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was a devoted mother and a proud Granny, and lived 98 blessed years.
Jerry was the oldest of ten children, born to Reverend Robert Newton McGinty and Mamie Gertrude Chaney. She was born on March 23, 1924, in Humphrey, Arkansas, and picked cotton with her sharecropper dad. She moved to Longview, Texas, in her early 20s and attended nursing school. She graduated with honors and met her handsome sailor, Jesse Robert Roach.
She loved to cook for hearty appetites - especially her sour dough bread that was always given away as a gift or a thank you. Her passion was her family and nursing. Jerry nursed everyone and everything from pets to people, and always extended life with excellent and attentive care.
Jerry’s nursing career included working at Markham Hospital and being a technical nurse at R.G. LeTourneau Manufacturing, but private duty nursing was her true passion. Many a doctor would request she take a case saying, “I promise it won’t last long,” but Jerry would pamper the patient and infuse them with life.
Jerry was a long-time member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Robert Roach, her parents, her seven younger sisters: Lucille Hansel, Betty Swinney, Linda Sue Hooten, Charlene King, Odessa Ables, Barbara Reynal and Henrietta Huffman; and her two younger brothers Reverend John McGinty and Reverend David McGinty.
Those left to cherish her memory, her wisdom and her many childhood stories are her son Robert Byron Roach (Anda) of Longview, her daughter Jessica Ferguson (Jim) of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and her grandchildren: Russell Roach (Erin), Kyle Roach (Macy) and Cullen Roach, Chaney Ferguson Hopkins (Nick), Brian Ferguson (Theresa) as well as her very special great grandchildren: Stephen, Maddie, Ellie and the future little Benaiah; her brother-in-law, Paul Huffman and many special nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Saturday, July 23rd at 1:30 at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
The family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers MaryAnn Jackson, Tammy Lundy, Ginger Keown, Ashley Lawson, Patsy Thornton, Bobbie Norris, Theresa Nelson, Premier Home Health, Dr. Jeffrey Hart, Dr. Roger Kiser & Heart to Heart Hospice.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Love from All Things Longview becomes life raft for Long John Silver’s
- Police release name, photos of suspect in theft of jewelry from Longview Mall
- Petition seeks Upshur County district clerk's removal from office
- Police: One dead after Longview shooting; suspect arrested
- Spring Hill Road to pass through land purchased by Longview ISD
- Owners of Jucys Hamburgers acquire The Back Porch in Kilgore
- East Texas father arrested in Kilgore drowning of 2-year-old
- Relief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayers
- Police: Man shot in Henderson dies in Longview; suspect arrested
- Longview native's forensics company helps identify long-missing daughter of murder victims
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.