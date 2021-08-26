Gertrude Alyene Kammer Renfro Falconer
LONGVIEW — Gertrude Alyene Kammer Renfro Falconer was born February 5, 1926, in Paris, Texas to William E Kammer and Ida Gipson Kammer.
She is preceded in death by her husband William J Renfro (married for 43 years until his passing) and Kenneth Falconer (married for 7 years until his passing) and her father and mother, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her son William A. Renfro and daughter Rita R Myers and 3 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She has a number of nephews, a niece, and great nephews and nieces.
Ms. Trudy, as everyone called her, was a very active member at First Methodist Church in Paris, Texas, from her early childhood, until she moved to Longview, Texas where she was active at Wesley Methodist and then First Methodist. She sang in the choir and loved music.
Ms. Trudy was an avid bridge player, active in Eastern Star, music librarian at First Methodist Church, Longview, Texas. and active in UMW.
Her travels took her to many many spectacular places throughout the United States and the world. She went to the Holy Lands where she sang in the temple where Jesus Preached. She was so very proud and honored to be asked to do this. She loved the camel rides in Egypt. She actually loved all of her travels and adventures.
So, today we remember a great lady Ms. Trudy Falconer and celebrate the amazing life she lived.
Thank you for honoring her with your presence. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Graveside services will be held at Meadowbrook Gardens in Paris, TX on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.