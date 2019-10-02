Gilbert Albert Kalinec

Mr. Kalinec was born October 5, 1937 in Granger, Texas to the late Albert Henry Kalinec and Christine Blinka Kalinec. Gil was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University where he earned both a Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education Administration. He would go on to have a career in public education that spanned 40 years. Gil began his career in education as a teacher and coach of football and baseball and worked for several schools including Nederland High School, Trinity University and Chapel Hill High School before retiring in 2000 from Union Grove High School where he served as the Head Coach and Athletic Director before becoming the Principal in 1987. Gil was especially proud and fond of his 1981 and 1983 baseball teams as both were State Championship qualifiers. Gil was a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Hall of Fame and founding member of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mr. Kalinec was not only a teacher he was a role model and mentor to all his students, athletes, and anyone he encountered.
Moving to Gladewater in 1980; Gil was very active in many organizations among those being the Knights of Columbus, KJT Catholic Union of Texas and KJZT Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas. He was a longtime active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. Gil very much enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a founding member of the Sabine Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Mr. Kalinec was very giving of his time and resources to the community he called home. He was extremely proud of being able to share the experience of hunting with each of his grandsons when they shot their first deer. Gil has built a legacy that will live on through his family, former students and athletes and many friends he leaves behind.
He is survived by his three children James Kelly “Bear” Kalinec and wife Helen, Kevin Boyd Kalinec and wife Laura and Mary Kalinec Bragg and husband Dale, Jr.; sister Juanita Lange and husband Floyd “PeeWee”; sister-in-law Pam Bagley; six grandsons Clinton Kalinec and wife Shelbi, Gil Kalinec, Tyson Kalinec and wife Rebecca, Bo Kalinec, Dale “Trey” Bragg and Travis Bragg as well as many other loving family and friends.
Gil is preceded in death by his beloved wife Gail Elizabeth Bagley Kalinec; parents Albert H. and Christine Blinka Kalinec; brother-in-law Dr. Jimmie Bagley and mother-in-law and father-in-law Doyle and Etta Mae Bagley.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church at 10138 Union Grove Rd., Gladewater, TX 75647 or at www.sttheresagladewater.org.
