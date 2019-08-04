spotlight
Gina Lynn Dollison
Gina Lynn Dollison
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Gina’s life will be held at her home Saturday, August 10, 2019 @ 2pm. Bring your favorite side dish, desert and drinks, and lawn chairs to 1215 East Mountain Rd South, Longview TX, 75604. The family has a GOFUNDME.COM account organized by daughter Laurie Dollison online.
Eugenia “Gina” Lynn Dollison of Longview passed away peacefully Friday, July 26th, 2019 with her husband, mother, sons and loved ones by her side. Gina was born on January 14, 1970. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Family and friendship were very important to her. In fact, if she called you her friend, you were family. Gina was quite the jokester. You never knew where the conversation was going to go with Gina, but it was sure to be filled with a comment or joke that could turn anyone’s “Rainy” day into pure “Sunshine” and maybe even make you Blush a little.
Gina was preceded in death by her brother, John Lott Deloach and father, Eugene Lawrence Deloach.
Survivors include her husband, Bradley Frank Dollison; daughter, Laurie Dollison and fiancé Kegan Ochoa; and grandson, Atlas Ochoa; sons, Sean and Benjamin Dollison; mother, Brenda Deloach; sister, Sarah Francis and husband Baron Francis; and many family and friends who love and miss her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.