Gisela Odom
LONGVIEW — Gisela (Stiel) Odom, 84, of Longview, TX was called home on February 17, 2021, to begin her eternal life in the presence of our Heavenly Father.
Gisela was born in Kirchberg, Germany on September 07, 1936 to Peter and Elsie Elizabeth Stiel. Gisela and her siblings, two (2) brothers and two (2) sisters, were all born and raised in Germany. In 1959, at the age of 23, Gisela married James Luther Odom. Shortly thereafter, Gisela, and her two young children left Germany, and joined her husband in Longview, TX. In 1960, James and Gisela welcomed in their third child; Diane Odom. Gisela called Longview, TX home, up until the time of her death. She loved her role as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Among her greatest, and proudest, accomplishments were that of raising their three children; Ralph, Liane and Diane, and obtaining her U.S. Citizenship, in 1963. James and Gisela celebrated 32 years of marriage before James’ death in 1991.
Gisela loved her family, her friends and her loyal family pets; Bella and Lucky. In addition, she thoroughly enjoyed golf, dance, music (especially opera & country) and yardwork. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Gisela is survived by her children; Ralph Odom of Shreveport, LA, Diane Goodman of Longview, TX, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
She was proceeded in death by parents; Peter and Elsie Stiel, spouse; James Luther Odom and daughter; Liane Pechacek.
Gisela was thankful to her physicians and the Prime Care Hospice staff, for the great care she received. She was especially grateful for the care she received from her daughter Diane Goodman, whom she referred to as “My Angel”. Diane was her primary Health Care Provider for the better part of fifteen (15) years. The friends of Gisela (Stiel) Odom would like to say “Thank you Diane” for the care, love and support you provided for your mom, our friend, Gisela.
At the time of her passing, Gisela was at peace and ready to meet her Lord and Savior.
A special thanks to Sgt. Rockett, Sgt. Burks and Officer Nichols of the Longview Police Dept., for staying with me during the winter storm, and while transport preparations and execution were carried out. This was my darkest hour, and I am eternally grateful for the kindness, compassion and empathy you showed me.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Weather updates: I-20 traffic backing up near Waskom after crash
- Business owners help Longview assisted living facility during storm
- Look for your combined weekend edition of the News-Journal
- Mayor: Planning, staff helped Longview maintain water supply throughout winter storm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.