Gladys “Joye” Hinton Fellows
LONGVIEW, TX. — A funeral service for Mrs. Gladys “Joye” Hinton Fellows, 83, of Longview, TX., will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Downsville, LA. with Rev. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Downsville, LA. prior to the funeral service. Mrs. Gladys “Joye” Hinton Fellows and her husband, Buck, were residents of Longview, TX. for over thirty years. She was an active member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church and loved her church family. Mrs. Joye retired from H & R Block having serviced the public for over 25 years. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Howard “Buck” Fellows, Jr.; one son, Gary Martin Fellows; one daughter, Kelli Lynn Fellows; and two grandchildren, Dru Bennett and Peyton Bennett. Online condolences may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.